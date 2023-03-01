Dollar General employees assaulted during robbery; Crime Stoppers needs help finding 2 men

Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted in connection with a robbery of a Dollar General at 1207 Cupples Road around 7:25 p.m. on Jan. 30.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted in connection with a robbery of a Dollar General on the West Side.

One of the men entered the store at 1207 Cupples Road around 7:25 p.m. on Jan. 30 and was seen concealing some items.

The man tried to leave the store without paying for the items but was detained by store employees.

Another man then entered the store and assaulted the store employees, causing bodily injury. Both men fled on foot.

If you recognize the men, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

