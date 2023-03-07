79º

Shooting along Loop 410 on South Side likely caused by road rage, police say

A driver was grazed by a bullet

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

A man was shot at on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, on the Loop 410 eastbound access road near Roosevelt Avenue. He was grazed by a bullet. (ksat)

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting that San Antonio police believe was caused by road rage injured one man on the South Side.

The man told police that he pulled onto the Loop 410 eastbound access road from Roosevelt Avenue when another vehicle cut him off just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A passenger in that vehicle then pointed a gun at him and fired four times, he told police.

The man was grazed on his shoulder and did not need to go to the hospital, police said.

Police said they do not have information about the suspect vehicle that drove off.

