‘It’s just not fair’: Woman faces man who killed her mother after he’s sentenced to 20 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO – A man previously charged with the murder of a 50-year-old woman was given an open plea deal on the lesser charge of manslaughter and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Morgan Goode fatally shot Maria Calvillo on Sept. 11, 2021 outside his home.

Pictured is Maria Calvillo, 50. (Jessica Calvillo)

Calvillo had finished her overnight shift and was dropped off near Goode’s parent’s home, down the street from her home.

Goode, in court Thursday, said he thought Calvillo was trying to steal his mom’s vehicle when he noticed her walking by while he was sitting in his car.

“I wish I didn’t immediately grab the gun and go out,” Goode said. “I wish I wouldn’t acted so rash.”

When Goode was asked what he found threatening about Calvillo, he said she was walking toward him and had a bag in her hand.

Goode’s attorney pleaded for the judge to give him a sentence between two to five years, but instead was given a maximum of 20 years for manslaughter.

Calvillo was a single mother. Her daughter said Calvillo worked extra hours to help put her through college.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be able to forgive you. She’s not here, and you are,” Jessica Calvillo said. “It’s just not fair.”

Jessica Calvillo also said during victim impact statements that she thought the sentence wasn’t enough.

“Twenty years is too nice because it was a life taken away, a beautiful life,” Jessica Calvillo said.

Goode will have to serve half his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

