SAPD: Driver hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash

A man is fighting for his life in an area hospital after he was injured in a two-vehicle crash, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened after 7 p.m., Saturday, in the 6300 block of US 90 W.

A 27-year-old man was heading west in a black 2006 Cadillac when he changed lanes and crashed into a red 2021 Toyota Sienna, police said.

Both drivers lost control of their vehicles and went into the median and over the guardrail.

SAPD said the Cadillac rolled several times due to the impact from the crash.

The Cadillac driver had life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. At last check, he was still in critical condition, SAPD said.

No other injuries were reported and there are no pending charges.

More on KSAT: