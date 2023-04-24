67º

LIVE

Local News

San Antonio man accused of killing 2 men in 2 days after meeting on Grindr app, records show

Jer Auntey Bernard Pleasant, 22, held on bonds totaling $700,000

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Crime, San Antonio, Murder
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on murder charges after San Antonio police say he killed two men in two days after connecting through the Grindr app.

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man has been arrested on murder charges after San Antonio police say he killed two men in two days after connecting through the Grindr app.

Jer Auntey Bernard Pleasant was arrested around 10 p.m. Sunday on two first-degree felony murder charges, Bexar County booking records show.

According to one arrest warrant affidavit, Pleasant connected with a 54-year-old man named Larry Wilson on Grindr. The two messaged back and forth multiple times and made plans to meet on the evening of April 14.

Just before 11 p.m., Wilson drove to the Banyan Tree Apartments in the 8100 block of Cross Creek where he told Pleasant, who went by the name “Derek” on the app, that he was parked at the complex in a white Ford SUV.

That’s when witnesses say they saw a man in a red hoodie standing on the passenger side of the SUV fire multiple gunshots at the driver of the vehicle, who was later identified as Wilson.

The witnesses said the suspect took a black duffel bag from the SUV before fleeing the area. SAPD’s K-9 officers and their EAGLE helicopter searched the area for the suspect but were unsuccessful.

According to the affidavit, San Antonio police were able to gain access to the victim’s iPhone where they found explicit messages between the victim and the suspect. In the exchange, the suspect told the victim he was wearing a red jacket.

Fingerprints found at the scene matched Pleasant’s, police said.

The following day, on April 15, police received a call for a welfare check at an apartment complex in the medical center, located in the 5000 block of Von Scheele Drive.

A second arrest warrant affidavit states that a friend hadn’t heard from Joseph West, 21, in several days and went to his apartment to check on him. When the friend looked into a window and saw a foot hanging off West’s bed, he called 911.

Officers, with assistance from the San Antonio Fire Department, were able to gain access to the apartment and found West lying face-down on his bed.

West was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. Police found a single 9mm shell casing at the scene, which matched casings found at the Banyan Tree apartment shooting from the day prior.

Pleasant’s fingerprints were also found on a condom wrapper inside the apartment, according to police.

Police linked both murders to Pleasant and a warrant for his arrest was issued on April 21.

He is currently being held at Bexar County Jail on bonds totaling $700,000. Pleasant is facing anywhere from 5-99 years in prison for each murder charge.

Bexar County court records show Pleasant also has previous arrests for assault and terroristic threats stemming from an incident in April 2019.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram