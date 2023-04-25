72º

Argument leads to shooting on the Northwest Side, SAPD says

The shooting happened around 3:35 p.m. in the 600 block of Cincinnati Avenue.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD responds to shooting in 600 block of Cincinnati Avenue on April 25, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after an argument led to a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police said a man in his 20s renting a room at the location got into an argument with a previous tenant and another man in his 40s.

That’s when the second man pulled out a gun and shot the resident multiple times in his abdomen, SAPD said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery. His status is unknown.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

