Argument leads to shooting on the Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAPD responds to shooting in 600 block of Cincinnati Avenue on April 25, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after an argument led to a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 3:35 p.m. in the 600 block of Cincinnati Avenue.

Police said a man in his 20s renting a room at the location got into an argument with a previous tenant and another man in his 40s.

That’s when the second man pulled out a gun and shot the resident multiple times in his abdomen, SAPD said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery. His status is unknown.

