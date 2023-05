A family is displaced and their dog was killed after their Southeast Side duplex went up in flames, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 3 p.m., Wednesday, in the 2200 block of E Trinity Street.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly, but the damage to the home was extensive.

A family was displaced and their dog didn’t make it out of the home in time, according to SAFD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

