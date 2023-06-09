Spurs Fan Shop at La Cantera to close; new location coming this fall

SAN ANTONIO – After four years at the Shops at La Cantera, the Spurs Fan Shop will be closing its doors on Friday.

The official retail store for the San Antonio Spurs is set to move to a new location this fall. The location will be announced at a later date, a press release said.

For now, fans can still purchase team merchandise at the fan shop at the AT&T Center and online at spursfanshop.com.

Also, The Post-Up — a streetside Spurs shop — will be traveling through San Antonio and Austin all summer. Fans can follow the Spurs’ social media accounts for shop locations, dates and times.

If fans had existing pick-up orders at the La Cantera store, they will receive an email from the Spurs Fan Shop about alternate pick-up locations or shipping options.

Questions about orders can be emailed to support@spursfanshop.com.