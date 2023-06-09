90º

LIVE

Local News

Spurs Fan Shop at La Cantera to close; new location coming this fall

A streetside Spurs shop will travel around San Antonio and Austin over the summer

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Spurs Fan Shop, Basketball, La Cantera, Sports, Spurs
San Antonio Spurs Logo (Associated Press)

SAN ANTONIO – After four years at the Shops at La Cantera, the Spurs Fan Shop will be closing its doors on Friday.

The official retail store for the San Antonio Spurs is set to move to a new location this fall. The location will be announced at a later date, a press release said.

For now, fans can still purchase team merchandise at the fan shop at the AT&T Center and online at spursfanshop.com.

Also, The Post-Up — a streetside Spurs shop — will be traveling through San Antonio and Austin all summer. Fans can follow the Spurs’ social media accounts for shop locations, dates and times.

If fans had existing pick-up orders at the La Cantera store, they will receive an email from the Spurs Fan Shop about alternate pick-up locations or shipping options.

Questions about orders can be emailed to support@spursfanshop.com.

Read more:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email