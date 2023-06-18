‘Juneteenth is a lifestyle’: People celebrate the holiday across San Antonio

This weekend has been filled with Juneteenth events to encourage people across the San Antonio community to celebrate freedom and unity.

SAN ANTONIO – This weekend has been filled with Juneteenth events to encourage people across the San Antonio community to celebrate freedom and unity.

But the spirit of this holiday extends much further than just one weekend.

Charles Williams said he’s feeling freedom this Juneteenth and that’s not a feeling he takes for granted.

“We’re here today standing on the shoulders of a number of individuals who made significant contributions not only just to San Antonio but through this country throughout,” Williams said.

Williams owns and runs the Williams Historical Museum. He has hundreds of photographs and artifacts on display preserving Black history in San Antonio.

On Saturday, the museum held a Juneteenth celebration and barbecue, celebrating freedom and unity.

“It means freedom in every sense of the word,” Williams said. “Juneteenth means the freedom to dream, the freedom to express yourself without fear of someone intimidating you.”

He said he’s celebrating Juneteenth for all the people who came before him.

“There are individuals on the walls of this museum that had dreams about this day that didn’t live to see this day,” Williams said. “Juneteenth is a lifestyle. It’s something that you do because you’re free to use your talent without fear of someone stealing it or taking it from you.”

Across town at Crockett Park, the Juneteenth Block Party and Fair celebrated the same sentiment.

Organizer B. Michele said she wanted people to leave the park feeling empowered.

“This day is really about being your true, authentic self,” Michele said. “And that’s always a good thing to be able to empower people.”

Juneteenth festivities are far from over this weekend and Williams said this celebration spreads far beyond just one day.

“It’s not just today or Monday, it’s every day,” Williams said.

For a list of other Juneteenth events happening in the San Antonio area, click here.

