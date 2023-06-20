Family in financial, emotional turmoil weeks after suspected drunk driving crash injures mother of 8

A San Antonio mother of eight is expected to be out of work for nearly two years as she continues to recover from several broken bones following a suspected drunk driving crash last month, according to her family.

Vanessa Alvarado, the 18-year-old driver accused of hitting 45-year-old Sanjuana Escalante and her family, is out on bond awaiting indictment on a charge of intoxication assault.

Guadalupe Sarianna said she is angry that a suspected drunk driver nearly killed her mother and a car full of family members on May 28, 2023, in the 5200 block of New Sulphur Springs, not far from Loop 410 on the East Side.

“There’s so many resources right there. There’s no excuse for it,” Sarianna said.

Escalante has been in the hospital for three weeks. Doctors have told the family it could take up to a year and a half to fully recover from her injuries.

Sarianna says her siblings and the other family members in the car are traumatized by the horrific crash that nearly claimed their lives that day.

“I saw my mom. She was stuck. The wheel was stuck on her. The whole engine collapsed on her. I can’t get the image out of my head,” said 14-year-old Estaban Reyes, who was in the vehicle.

The mother of eight children between ages 4 and 25 worked two jobs. Escalante’s children have been hosting fundraisers to help pay medical and everyday bills, as this tragedy has caused a major financial and emotional blow.

“My mom should be at home with her kids right now,” Sarianna said.