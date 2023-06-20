Man shot, killed downtown identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner

The shooting happened under a bridge right next door to the Bexar County jail.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed downtown last week.

Jordan Johnson, 25, died after 7 a.m. on June 13 on West Commerce Street near South San Marcos, not far from the Bexar County Jail, the office said.

According to San Antonio police, Johnson was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

He was staying at a homeless camp in the area.

Police said his friend told officers that he had a prior argument with two men and speculated one of them could have returned to shoot his friend.

Investigators hoped surveillance video from nearby businesses will help identify the shooter.