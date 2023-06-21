98º

San Antonio man sentenced to life in prison for shooting death of his ex-girlfriend

Brian Ontiveros was convicted of killing Marissa Jernigan in June 2019

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Brian Ontiveros mugshot- charged with murder (BCSO/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend.

Jurors in the 144th District Court deliberated for about an hour before deciding punishment for Brian Ontiveros.

The defendant was found guilty Friday of killing Marissa Jernigan in June 2019. Ontiveros shot Jernigan multiple times after breaking into her apartment, the US Marshals Office said.

Ontiveros was on the run for about three years before he was arrested last March in Piedras Negras, Mexico.

The case received national attention when it was featured in the Investigation Discovery show “In Pursuit with John Walsh” in 2021.

In the show, relatives said Ontiveros taunted the woman’s family after her death and posted illicit images and videos of her online.

Jernigan was the mother of Ontiveros’ son.

