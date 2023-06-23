San Antonio businesses see a spur in sales with NBA draft

SAN ANTONIO – Panifico Bake Shop owner Edna Miggins said she baked Spurs spirit into every sweet ahead of the NBA Draft on Thursday.

“Our Spurs donut is always really popular,” Miggins said. “The hype just got to us too because everybody just seemed so excited about the draft, and it was kind of like, ‘Hey, let’s do something to celebrate with everybody.’”

From cookies to cakes to donuts, Miggins said her team is trying to bring in more sales and community spirit with her Spurs designs.

“It just feels really good to be able to be a part of the celebration,” Miggins said. “As a small business, as an independent business, you really depend on community support. And this has been quite meaningful for us.”

Across San Antonio in a similar Spurs fashion, Alamo City Graphics owner Gary Ortega said his selling Spurs-inspired jerseys and shirts has given his business a much-needed boost.

“This is a rejuvenation, and it helped us out a lot,” Ortega said. “We’re blowing up again.”

Ortega said he started printing Spurs designs in the late 90s. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to shut his business down, but with the NBA draft, he said he’s building back quickly.

“We sold out the first order twice, and now we got another order coming in,” Ortega said. “Hopefully, we get that ring soon, and it’ll just go up from there.”

