Three Comal ISD students receive top UIL honors in percussion

The students were honored by their band directors and instructors

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Three Comal ISD students who were named Outstanding Performers through the UIL Texas State Solo-Ensemble Contest this spring are pictured with the Comal ISD Board of Trustees (Comal ISD)

NEW BRAUNFELS – Three Comal ISD music students were honored with the coveted Outstanding Performer award at this year’s UIL Texas State Solo-Ensemble Contest.

The year’s recipients are Ryan Lopez from Canyon High School, Erin Stage from Canyon Lake High School and Matthew Stanford from Davenport High School.

The students were honored by their band directors and instructors.

According to a press release, “the Outstanding Performer Award represents the attainment by an individual of superior musicianship as demonstrated in the Texas State Solo-Ensemble Contest. Only students who receive a Division I rating at a UIL regional solo or small ensemble contest during the school year are eligible to participate in this contest.”

Stage earned the Outstanding Performer award for her solo entry on the marimba.

Stanford added the Outstanding Performer to his list of awards for the year. He earned the title of All-State Musician earlier this year when he was selected for the All-State Jazz Ensemble.

Earlier this year, Lopez placed first in the 5A All-State Band.

About the Author:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

