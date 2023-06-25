BCSO: Deputies searching for suspects who stole two envelopes full of cash from man’s vehicle

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects accused of stealing two envelopes full of cash from a man’s car earlier this month.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects accused of stealing two envelopes full of cash from a man’s car earlier this month.

The incident happened June 16 in the 6000 block of Port Elizabeth in Northeast Bexar County.

Deputies said the vehicle’s owner had taken out a lot of cash from a bank on N. Foster Road to purchase a vehicle. After he withdrew the money, he walked out of the bank with two full envelopes.

The man then drove to his home and left the two envelopes in his vehicle before he went inside, according to the BCSO.

A short time later, a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee pulled up to the home and parked in front of the man’s vehicle. Deputies said a passenger got out, broke the window of the man’s vehicle, and took the two envelopes filled with cash.

The suspects sped away from the scene before deputies arrived.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspects is urged to contact the BCSO at 210-335-6000.

More on KSAT: