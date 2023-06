A man in his 50s is dead after he was struck while crossing a street on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 12:52 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of SW Military Drive.

Police say the man crossing the street was not using a pedestrian crosswalk when he was hit by a westbound vehicle.

The driver did stop to render aid, said SAPD.

However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.