Major rollover crash in West Bexar County leaves 1 man dead, 2 others hospitalized, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a major rollover crash in West Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m., Sunday, in the 1400 block of Talley Road, near Medio Drive.

A black Camaro was traveling at a high rate of speed when it slammed into a telephone pole.

The impact caused the vehicle to flip over onto its side. The vehicle’s roof and entire front end came off and debris was found everywhere at the scene.

Deputies said two men were ejected from the Camaro and one was entrapped. One of the men that was ejected died from his injuries, according to BCSO.

The two other men were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Authorities are still investigating what led to the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

All of the roads near the crime scene are blocked off.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

