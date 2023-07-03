Man hospitalized after being shot on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s Southwest Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Fair Valley Street, not far from Medina Base Road and Loop 410.

According to police, the man was simply walking out to his work van when somebody walked up to him and shot at him multiple times.

Police said the man was struck once in the arm, and the shooter fled on foot.

The victim was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.