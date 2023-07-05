5-year-old on life support after nearly drowning at West Bexar County community center, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A five-year-old is in the hospital after nearly drowning at a West Bexar County community center on Monday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. at the Valley Ranch Community Center, in the 13000 block of Valley Lake, not far from both Talley Road and Culebra Road.

The BCSO said the unidentified child was transported to an area hospital and is currently on life support. The exact circumstances of the near-drowning remain unclear.

It is also unknown how many people were at the community center at the time of the pool accident, and if a lifeguard was on duty.

