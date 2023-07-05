Driver of big rig killed after crashing into back of 18-wheeler along Interstate 35

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed after an 18-wheeler crashed into another big rig at the intersection of Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road on Tuesday morning.

San Antonio police said the crash happened at around 6:15 a.m. on the southbound I-35 access road.

An 18-wheeler was traveling at a high rate of speed on the access road when it struck another 18-wheeler that was stopped at the light, preparing to turn left onto Rittiman.

The driver of the big rig that crashed into the back of the other 18-wheeler suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead. The driver has not been identified.

The driver of the truck that was stopped at the intersection suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

No criminal charges are expected to be filed in the case.

