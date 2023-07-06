Drive-thru coffee company opening first location in San Antonio area

7 Brew will hold a grand opening for its location at 2901 Pat Booker Road in Universal City on July 15.

SAN ANTONIO – A national drive-thru coffee company is getting ready to caffeinate the San Antonio area.

7 Brew will hold a grand opening on July 15 for its location at 2901 Pat Booker Road in Universal City.

A news release from the company states that this will be the first 7 Brew in the San Antonio area. The company serves up more than 20,000 drink options, including sugar-, dairy- and gluten-free customizations.

“We couldn’t be more excited to greet and get to know all the San Antonians,” Payton Medlin, the field operations manager for 7 Brew San Antonio, said in the release. “7 Brew is so much more than coffee, and our goal is to bring joy and make a connection with every guest that drives through the line. The lines may be fast, but the friendships we make are long.”

The Universal City location is in the middle of a soft launch in preparation for the grand opening.

For the soft launch, last month some days were deemed “Charity Days,” when proceeds were donated to CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Morgan’s Wonderland.

Between Monday, July 10, and Friday, July 14, the company will host “Community Hours,” when select drinks will be free. “Community Hours” are 7-8 a.m., noon-1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. on those days.

And on the grand opening on Saturday, July 15, all guests who purchase a large drink will take home a 7 Brew t-shirt. The first person in each drive-thru line will also win free coffee for a year.

7 Brew has more than 60 stands across the country, and it is expanding in Texas, with locations in North Texas, West Texas, the Panhandle, Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley.

7 Brew will hold a grand opening for its location at 2901 Pat Booker Road in Universal City on July 15. (Courtesy of 7 Brew)

7 Brew will hold a grand opening for its location at 2901 Pat Booker Road in Universal City on July 15. (Courtesy of 7 Brew)

Read also: