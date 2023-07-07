Bill Miller, Laguna Madre add spicy kick to menus with ranch chipotle crispy chicken sandwich

The new sandwich will be available from Bill Miller and Laguna Madre starting July 10.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s own Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has announced a new chicken sandwich that combines menu items with the company’s other restaurant chain, Laguna Madre.

The Ranch Chipotle Crispy Chicken Sandwich debuts on July 10.

The sandwich combines the flavors of Laguna Madre’s ranch chipotle sauce with the crispy chicken sandwich from Bill Miller.

“Our Ranch Chipotle Crispy Chicken Sandwich is a fiery twist on our classic sandwich,” Jim Guy Egbert, Bill Miller CEO and President, said. “We are excited for our customers to try this mash-up for a spicy crispy chicken sandwich that will satisfy any craving.”

The Ranch Chipotle Crispy Chicken Sandwich served a-la-carte will cost $5.50 plus tax.

The combo, which includes a side and iced tea, will cost $8.25 plus tax.

Additional ranch chipotle dressing cups will be available for $1.00 plus tax.

Both restaurants will serve the sandwich daily starting at 10:30 a.m. while supplies last.