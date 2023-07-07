88º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Bill Miller, Laguna Madre add spicy kick to menus with ranch chipotle crispy chicken sandwich

The sandwich debuts on July 10 at Bill Miller and Laguna Madre

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Food, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, Laguna Madre, San Antonio
The new sandwich will be available from Bill Miller and Laguna Madre starting July 10. (Bill Miller Bar-B-Q)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s own Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has announced a new chicken sandwich that combines menu items with the company’s other restaurant chain, Laguna Madre.

The Ranch Chipotle Crispy Chicken Sandwich debuts on July 10.

The sandwich combines the flavors of Laguna Madre’s ranch chipotle sauce with the crispy chicken sandwich from Bill Miller.

“Our Ranch Chipotle Crispy Chicken Sandwich is a fiery twist on our classic sandwich,” Jim Guy Egbert, Bill Miller CEO and President, said. “We are excited for our customers to try this mash-up for a spicy crispy chicken sandwich that will satisfy any craving.”

The Ranch Chipotle Crispy Chicken Sandwich served a-la-carte will cost $5.50 plus tax.

The combo, which includes a side and iced tea, will cost $8.25 plus tax.

Additional ranch chipotle dressing cups will be available for $1.00 plus tax.

Both restaurants will serve the sandwich daily starting at 10:30 a.m. while supplies last.

Read more:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email