New craft beer in San Antonio raises awareness, money for ALS research

SAN ANTONIO – A new beer is raising more than just spirits at Alamo Beer Company.

“I never imagined that I’d see my name on a beer,” Juan Reyes, a Castroville man living with ALS, said.

ALS, or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, is a nervous system disease that weakens muscles, affecting one’s physical abilities and communication abilities.

Reyes has lived with ALS for nearly eight years. He’s been a fierce advocate for ALS research, treatment and legislative changes across the nation.

Now his story is being told in a new way -- beer.

“I’m beyond excited,” Reyes said.

The new “Juan-dering” beer at Alamo Beer Company plays on the word “wondering.”

Juan and his wife, Meg, use this term to describe their road trip travels to visit patients with ALS and check off bucket-list destinations across the country.

The beer was drafted through ALES for ALS, a fundraising program that supports the ALS community and ALS research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute.

ALES for ALS partners with local microbreweries across the US to raise awareness and money for ALS.

The “Juan-dering” beer is only out for a limited time, as Alamo Beer Company said they had two kegs of the beer brewed ahead of Saturday. People described the IPA as light and hoppity.

“Oh yeah, I expect it to sell out,” Marisela Moreno, Alamo City Beer assistant manager, said. “This is a really good turnout and more and more people are coming in. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Reyes said it’s been a busy week. He and his wife just got back from the third round of their road trip travels last Sunday and on Monday he starts his new round of treatment.

His beers may sell out, but Reyes said he’s nowhere near ready to stop.

“All we can do is live our best life,” Reyes said.