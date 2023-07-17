New neighborhood hospital opens to help serve Converse community

CONVERSE, Texas – Baptist Health System opened up their ninth neighborhood hospital, as their newest facility is now located on 6491 Woodlake Parkway, in Converse.

The smaller facility will run like a normal size hospital, but is more centrally located for people who live in the Converse area. This serves as a way to help people get to see a doctor quicker than they would if they drove to San Antonio.

“These can take for your everyday emergencies and put them right in your neighborhood,” Bill Waechter, president of North Central Baptist Hospital said.

Services offered at the hospital include a working emergency room, imaging and laboratories. They are in-network with most insurance companies.

“There are areas of town where we just don’t have access to care. Converse is an area where folks that live out there are going to have to travel for care,” Waechter said.

Waechter said what will really help the people of Converse is that a closer hospital means paramedics can run more calls than they were able to before.

“This will allow the EMS provider to get back in service and ready for their next call a little bit quicker because they’ve got a closer place that they can take some of their patients to,” Waechter said.

The hospital itself is just under 10,000 square feet, and has 10 patient rooms and nursing stations that will be staffed 24/7.

You can learn more about the new neighborhood hospital by clicking here.