New Braunfels man sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing child pornography

SAN ANTONIO – A New Braunfels man was sentenced in a San Antonio federal court on Thursday to 15 years in prison for the distribution of child pornography.

In addition to the prison sentence, Guy Mason Roden, 30, was ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution to four victims.

According to court documents, Roden distributed hundreds of files containing child sexual abuse material between November 2020 and March 2021 using a peer-to-peer file-sharing network known as uTorrent.

The investigation into Roden’s activity began when a Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division special agent in San Angelo was investigating host computers in Texas that were actively sharing child sexual abuse material via uTorrent and identified the IP address associated with Roden’s computer.

Months later, a DPS CID special agent in San Antonio identified the same IP address as actively distributing child sexual abuse material via the file-sharing network.

DPS and Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a federal search warrant at Roden’s home in New Braunfels in April 2021 and seized his computer.

Roden was arrested in February 2022.

