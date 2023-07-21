Intersection of North St. Mary’s, East Ashby Place to be closed Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers traveling down North St. Mary’s St. can expect detours Saturday as construction crews lay the final layer of asphalt at the intersection of East Ashby Place.

The intersection will be closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 22 as construction crews work to fill in the street.

Flaggers and detour signs will be in place to help ease traffic.

“We thank the public for their patience as we enter the home stretch for this project,” said Razi Hosseini, director of the City of San Antonio’s Public Works Department. “This temporary, day-time road closure will allow the contractor to finish its work more quickly. We are eager to complete this project, which will bring a better experience for all who drive, cycle and walk down North St. Mary’s Street.”

The looming end of construction comes as businesses along the strip have shuttered.

Earlier this month, the owner of The Squeezebox announced that the business would have to close its doors, citing revenue losses due to the ongoing construction.

The intersection is the last area requiring work as part of the voter-approved 2017 bond project.

After the weekend, contractors will work to finish landscaping, lighting, signage and striping.

The North St. Mary’s Strip project started on March 15, 2021. Its original contractual end date was Oct. 5, 2022, which got revised to this summer, according to Public Works.

The next public meeting regarding the project will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, at St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church.