SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is appealing to the public to donate smoke alarms.

SAFD officials said due to recent fire fatalities, the department is receiving a large amount of requests for smoke alarm installs.

All donated smoke alarms must be new and in original packaging.

Donations can be made from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all SAFD Fire Stations, except for Station 23 at San Antonio International Airport, where donations will not be accepted.

