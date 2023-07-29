San Antonio mother isn’t giving up hope seven years after son’s killing

SAN ANTONIO – A family is marking another painful year without justice now that seven years have passed since Isaac Orosco’s killing.

On July 28, 2016, a black SUV shot Orosco around 9 p.m. as he arrived at his mother’s home.

Orosco’s mother, Janie Edwards, said after her son was shot, he made it to their door but eventually died in her arms.

“I just held his hand, and he was getting cold, and I just told him that I was there. I was telling him not to close his eyes because he was going into shock,” Edwards said.

Now she’s left with memories but no answers as to why or who is responsible.

Edwards said San Antonio police are still accepting tips, but there are no arrests yet.

“All of a sudden, I’m on top, hoping, and then it goes back down, and then back up. It’s just a rollercoaster. I just want something to happen to get closure at least,” said Edwards.

She said she relies on her faith and the love for her son to keep her going. Edwards visits her son’s grave at least twice weekly, wishing she had one last day with him.

“I want to tell him that I love him, I miss him, and I wish he was here,” said Edwards.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. They are offering up to a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.