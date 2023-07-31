19-year-old shot twice overnight near Medical Center area

San Antonio police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot twice on the city’s Northwest Side late Sunday night.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot twice on the city’s Northwest Side late Sunday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek Drive, not far from Interstate 10 and the Medical Center area.

According to police, officers arrived to find the 19-year-old with gunshots wounds to both the arm and leg.

Police said the victim told then a vehicle had pulled up along side him and someone inside started firing.

The victim was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where at last check, he was listed in “stable” condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.