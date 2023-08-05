Have you seen them? Deputies search for two men wanted in smoke shop robbery

BCSO searches for two men wanted in smoke shop robbery on August 4, 2023.

BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two men wanted in connection with a robbery on the county’s South Side.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Friday at the Sugar Lead Smoke Shop in the 24000 block of US Highway 281 S.

Deputies said two armed men walked into the store and held a clerk at gunpoint during a robbery before fleeing the scene in a 2013 or 2014 Toyota Camry with chrome-edged windows.

BCSO searches for 2013 or 2014 Toyota Camry wanted in a robbery investigation. (Bexar County Sheriffs Office)

BCSO is asking anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the men to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.

Tips can remain anonymous.