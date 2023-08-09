City considers funding home repairs for CPS Energy weatherization program

SAN ANTONIO – Even free help can be expensive.

With roughly 30% of qualified homeowners and renters unable to get free weatherization help from CPS Energy because of the state of their homes, the utility and the City of San Antonio plan to put hundreds of thousands of dollars toward helping with minor repairs.

CPS Energy’s “Casa Verde” program has helped weatherize more than 31,000 homes for free by adding insulation, replacing light bulbs, and sealing windows and doors. But customers must qualify based on their income and whether their homes are in good enough condition to handle the work.

Leaky roofs, plumbing or electrical problems, high levels of carbon monoxide, and missing drywall could all hold up the weatherization process.

Deferred homeowners have one year to make the repairs and become eligible. But since these people initially qualified based on their relatively low income, that can be a tall order.

Jesse Hernandez — senior director of Equity, Community Strategy and Engagement for CPS Energy — says the utility is putting $100,000 toward helping some of these customers. It also has donations collected through its Residential Energy Assistance Program.

The San Antonio City Council, whose members had previously suggested helping with repairs, will vote Thursday on whether to kick in at least another $500,000.

According to the agenda item memo, the city’s money alone could pay for minor repairs of about 140 customers, assuming the utility averages $3,500 per home.

“So $3,500 can get a pretty good chunk of a roof replaced if needed, for example. It can go in, you know — if they need a new stove because it’s a high carbon monoxide, we can put in a new stove that’s going to clear that. Water heater... also a lot of drywall,” Hernandez said.

Though the program will have a cap on how much each person can get, Hernandez said the level hadn’t been determined yet. People whose repairs would take them over that level would be referred to other assistance programs, such as the city’s, he said.

If San Antonio City Council members approve the repair money on Thursday, Hernandez says previously deferred customers could try to get a piece of the money.

Hernandez said they should reapply if it has been more than a year since a homeowner was deferred. If it has been less than a year, that person is still on the deferred list and should call 210-353-CASA (2272) so the CPS team can research their account and possibly come back out.

Since CPS Energy tries to hit 3,500 houses a year with its weatherization program, there will likely be more homes needing repairs than funds to repair them. It’s unclear exactly how customers will be prioritized, but Hernandez believes they will make it available on a first-come, first-served basis.