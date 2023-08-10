Fatal crash reported on Interstate 37 on Southeast Side; southbound lanes closed

A major crash has been reported on Aug. 10, 2023, on Interstate 37 southbound near Southeast Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A fatal crash involving a pedestrian was reported on Interstate 37 on the Southeast Side, closing all southbound lanes, according to San Antonio police.

The crash was reported at around 6 a.m. Thursday on I-37 near Southeast Military Drive.

Traffic is backed up to Pecan Valley Drive.

Details about the crash are unknown at this time but SAPD said it involved a pedestrian. TxDOT is asking drivers to find an alternate route.

This is a breaking news story; it will be updated as more information becomes available.

#TrafficAlert: A crash has been reported along I-37 SB near SE Military Drive. Traffic is backed up to Pecan Valley. #KSATTraffic pic.twitter.com/RIlw0EOYDg — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) August 10, 2023

