Southwest ISD providing free mental health services at new center

SAN ANTONIO – Southwest ISD on Monday celebrated the opening of a new mental health center where families and students can access services free of charge.

“This is definitely a response from COVID-19, and we know that mental health is a major issue, and it’s on the forefront of a lot of our conversations,” said Priscilla Vomero, a mental health therapist at Southwest Cares Center.

Vomero said every room at the Southwest CARES Center is different and brings a calming environment.

“Neutral tones to really create a calming space for students and families,” Vomero said.

The spaces were created to serve the 14,000 students at Southwest ISD. There will be seven therapists to provide therapeutic services.

“We are ready to get stated. We have been here all summer preparing these offices and spaces so this is a dream come true,” Vomero said.

The center will offer free one-on-one counseling and group therapy sessions.

The center was made possible through a grant from Bexar County.

Families can make an appointment by calling 210-622-4340.

