Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for 2 child sex crimes

Jose Tovar was sentenced in the 399th District Court to 55 years in prison on a charge of continuous sex abuse of a child and 10 years for possession of child pornography. The sentences will run concurrently.

SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 55 years in prison for a pair of child sex crimes.

Jose Tovar was sentenced in the 399th District Court to 55 years in prison on a charge of continuous sex abuse of a child and 10 years for possession of child pornography. The sentences will run concurrently.

Due to the charges, Tovar is not eligible for parole, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said.

Tovar will be a registered sex offender for the remainder of his life and is prohibited from further contact with the victim.

Tovar initially shared child porn online with an undercover detective, which led to his arrest. The investigation then revealed that the defendant sexually assaulted a young family member, the DA’s Office said.

“The facts of this case are too horrendous to even think about much less talk about,” said Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales. “No child should ever have to endure a predator like Jose Tovar. He deserves to be in prison and will be there for a long time.”

Also on KSAT.com: