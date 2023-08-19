House fire on Southwest Side investigated as possible electrical issue, SAFD says

San Antonio firefighters extinguished a blaze at a home on the city's Southwest Side early this morning. No injuries were reported.

SAN ANTONIO – A fire that burned part of a residence on the Southwest Side is being investigated for electrical issues.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the fire in the 200 block of Walton Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.

Flames were observed on the outside of the home as firefighters were quick to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was under control within a few minutes, an SAFD Battalion Chief said.

Residents were not at home at the time of the fire.

Most of the damage was to the home’s exterior, with water and smoke damage to the contents inside the house.

Fire investigators are looking into possible electrical issues and a downed power line outside the home as potential causes for the fire; however, no official cause has been determined.

No injuries were reported.

Their investigation remains ongoing.