102º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Investigation underway after woman found dead in vehicle at Walmart, BCSO says

The woman is 30 years old, but her identity hasn’t been released

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, Northeast Side, Investigation
Authorities are trying to determine what led to a 30-year-old woman’s death after she was found in her vehicle at a Walmart store. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are trying to determine what led to a 30-year-old woman’s death after she was found in her vehicle at a Walmart store.

The woman was found Sunday afternoon at a Walmart in the 4000 block of N Foster Road, on the Northeast Side.

Her identity hasn’t yet been released.

Deputies said there doesn’t appear to be any signs of trauma and it’s unclear what led to her death.

This is a developing story and the investigation continues.

Editor’s note: Shortly after this story was published, we learned from deputies that this was a suicide.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter