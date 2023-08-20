Investigation underway after woman found dead in vehicle at Walmart, BCSO says

Authorities are trying to determine what led to a 30-year-old woman’s death after she was found in her vehicle at a Walmart store.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are trying to determine what led to a 30-year-old woman’s death after she was found in her vehicle at a Walmart store.

The woman was found Sunday afternoon at a Walmart in the 4000 block of N Foster Road, on the Northeast Side.

Her identity hasn’t yet been released.

Deputies said there doesn’t appear to be any signs of trauma and it’s unclear what led to her death.

This is a developing story and the investigation continues.

Editor’s note: Shortly after this story was published, we learned from deputies that this was a suicide.