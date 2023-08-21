Abbott, fellow governors to hold news conference on border security in Eagle Pass

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about the recent 88th Legislative Session to an audience at the Texas Public Policy Foundation offices in Austin, on June 2. Abbott recounted policy victories in regards to fentanyl and the border crisis, as well as limiting gender affirming care and banning DEI practices in higher education. Abbott ended the event by promising to call a special session for school choice, after the current special session for property tax resolves.

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott plans to hold a news conference on border security Monday in Eagle Pass.

Abbott will be joined by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on their joint efforts to support Operation Lone Star. Abbott in May sent letters to governors across the US requesting support for Texas’ border security mission following President Biden’s decision to end Title 42.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks will also be in attendance at the news conference.

