99º
Join Insider for Free

LIVE

Local News

Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 90

Pablo Alfonso Banas, 25, died on Saturday night

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Crash, SAPD, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Highway 90 over the weekend has been identified by authorities.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Pablo Alfonso Banas, 25, died before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of US Highway 90 West.

A preliminary report from San Antonio police states Banas was traveling eastbound in the main lanes of Highway 90 when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the bike.

The bike hit the left guardrail and he was thrown from the vehicle.

Police said he struck a metal beam and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if he was wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter