Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Highway 90 over the weekend has been identified by authorities.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Pablo Alfonso Banas, 25, died before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of US Highway 90 West.

A preliminary report from San Antonio police states Banas was traveling eastbound in the main lanes of Highway 90 when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the bike.

The bike hit the left guardrail and he was thrown from the vehicle.

Police said he struck a metal beam and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if he was wearing a helmet.