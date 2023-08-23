KSAT Pigskin Classic hype bringing in fans from other parts of Texas

One Somerset superfan who now lives in Houston has KSAT Pigskin Classic tickets in hand and is making the drive to the Alamodome this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO – The anticipation and hype around the second annual KSAT Pigskin Classic is growing, not just locally. One Somerset superfan who now lives in Houston has tickets in hand and is making the drive to the Alamodome this weekend.

Douglas Kurz played for the Bulldogs in the 70s and was a part of the 1971-72 team that brought Somerset a district title behind late legendary coach Sonny Detmer.

“This is me right here, number 67,” said Kruz as he showed KSAT a team photo. “One of our claims to fame is, I think, our average weight was 140 pounds.”

A lot about Texas high school football has changed over the years, but one thing that remains the same is the love of the game. That’s true for Kurz, who has deep roots in Somerset.

“My family has been in and around Somerset, Texas, for over a hundred years. My wife and I both went to school there and graduated there. She in 1970; me in 72,” said Kurz.

Though he now resides in Houston, Kurz and his wife aren’t missing this year’s KSAT Pigskin Classic to watch his former coach’s son, Koy Detmer, calling the plays for the Bulldogs this weekend.

“We rented a suite. We got the whole team getting together to root for Koy and his guys,” said Kurz.

He said they have more than 20 people, including former Bulldog football players and cheerleaders, who will attend on Saturday.

“One of my managers, his son and he went to Judson. He was telling me about (the KSAT Pigskin Classic) last year and how exciting it was,” said Kurz.

The inaugural KSAT Pigskin Classic did not disappoint. All three games were decided by 3 points or less. This year, eight teams will play in four games.

About the KSAT Pigskin Classic

The second-annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off Aug. 25 and 26 at San Antonio’s Alamodome and tickets are now on sale.

All the games will be broadcast on KSAT 12, on the KSAT Plus app, the Big Game Coverage app and on KSAT.com.

This year’s KSAT Pigskin Classic is even bigger than last year’s inaugural event, with four high school football games over two fun-filled days to kick off the Texas high school football season.

