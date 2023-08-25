Jury deliberating punishment in nail salon murder trial

Jurors are deliberating punishment in the murder trial of Kiet Nguyen.

The jury went behind closed doors about 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

The defendant pleaded guilty Monday to fatally shooting his brother-in-law on July 5, 2021, outside a nail salon.

Nguyen is facing a minimum of five years in prison to a maximum of life in prison.

During closing arguments, prosecutors argued that Nguyen was stewing over a business dispute with Ryan Vo when the defendant pulled out a gun and shot Vo.

The prosecution is trying to convince the jury to sentence Nguyen to life.

The defendant’s attorney said the case was about family betrayal and a crime of sudden passion and asked the panel to hand down a lighter sentence.

We’ll update this story when the jury makes a decision.

Kiet Nguyen Murder Trial: