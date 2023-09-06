Man dead, teenager wounded in exchange of gunfire outside SW Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead and a teenager was wounded during an exchange of gunfire outside a Southwest Side apartment complex late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded just after 8 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of South General McMullen Drive, not far from Kennedy Park, after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds to his chest and unresponsive. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said within minutes of finding the first shooting victim, a second victim, a 16-year-old boy, arrived at a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is not currently known.

A preliminary police report states a witness told officers that two vehicles had been facing each other at the entrance of the apartment complex when the occupants began firing at each other.

SAPD said the shooters who fled are in their late teens or early 20s. They were seen in a white sedan leaving the area.

The name and age of the man killed have not yet been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.