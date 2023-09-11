Woman says sneezing caused her to drive into oncoming traffic, causing wreck that totaled 4 vehicles

A woman says her sneezing caused her to drift into oncoming traffic, causing a wreck with a tow truck that totaled four vehicles in the 10300 block of Wetmore Road on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

The crash happened just before noon on Monday in the 10300 block of Wetmore Road, not far from MacArthur View.

The woman told San Antonio police that she was driving northbound on the street when she started to sneeze. The sneezing caused her to drift left into the southbound lanes, where a tow truck carrying two vehicles was driving, police said.

The driver of the tow truck swerved to avoid hitting the woman’s vehicle, however, they collided head-on.

The drivers were not injured, police said, but the driver of the tow truck was taken to the hospital for an unknown reason. Police at the scene did not say why he was transported.

All of the vehicles involved in the incident were totaled.