Cibolo Creek in Boerne drained for revitalization project

SAN ANTONIO – About one-third of a mile of the Cibolo Creek in Boerne has been drained near downtown as part of a seven-month revitalization project.

Cibolo Creek at River Road Park is at the heart of the city. More than 2,000 people visit the park each year, said Chris Shadrock, communications manager for the City of Boerne.

“This is in the middle of Boerne, the heart of Boerne. So a lot of folks see this every single day,” he said.

They’ll see the bottom of a drained creek for the next seven months as it undergoes a $2.4 million revitalization project to stabilize the creek due to natural erosion.

The plan will also add other amenities to the park, including more fishing piers, natural plants to protect the bank and a boardwalk over the water.

“We’re kind of hopeful that this is a good opportunity for a bit of a reset,” Shadrock said.

He said the hope is that much of the wildlife migrates to other bodies of water.

“One of the things that we can do, hopefully, is with this project, have a healthier body of water to the best of our abilities, but nature and the animals and things like that do play a factor,” Shadrock said.

