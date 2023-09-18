Arson investigators looking into suspicious fire at Southwest Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson investigators have been called in to look at a suspicious fire at a Southwest Side apartment complex early Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of West Hutchins Place, not far from Palo Alto Road and Interstate 35.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found smoke showing from a second story apartment. Residents from the building were evacuated.

Fire officials said after making their way into an apartment, firefighters found a pile of trash in the center of the room on fire in an unoccupied apartment. They quickly put the fire out.

The SAFD said everyone in the building was eventually allowed to return to their apartments.

Arson investigators have since been called to try and determine why the fire was started.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the building was not provided.