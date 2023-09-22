SAISD kicks off next round of meetings about proposal to close 19 schools

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District is kicking off its next round of neighborhood meetings after staff proposed closing 19 campuses.

The proposal is part of SAISD’s “rightsizing” resolution, which studied building capacity as the district experiences declining enrollment.

SAISD revealed the outcome of the study in a board meeting on Monday. It proposed that 17 schools would close in the 2024-2025 school year, and the other two would close in the following school year.

Among the other recommendations were three school mergers, two grade reconfigurations, one relocation, and one co-location, with 23 campuses receiving relocated individuals.

Before the school board votes on the final recommendation package, they will hear from the community at more than 20 public meetings.

The meetings will take place at the following campuses:

Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.: Lowell Middle School, 919 Thompson Place, 78226. Focus Audience: Kelly, Lowell.

Monday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m.: Beacon Hill Academy, 1411 W. Ashby Place, 78201. Focus Audience: Beacon Hill, Cotton.

Thursday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m.: Collins Garden Elementary, 167 Harriman Place, 78204. Focus Audience: Collins Garden, Barkley-Ruiz, Briscoe, Sarah King, J.T. Brackenridge, Kelly, Lowell.

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m.: Douglass Elementary, 318 Martin Luther King Drive, 78203. Focus Audience: Douglass, Herff.

Thursday, Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m.: Martin Luther King Academy, 3501 Martin Luther King Drive, 78220. Focus Audience: Martin Luther King Academy, Miller, Gates, Carroll ECE, Smith.

Friday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m.: Steele Montessori, 722 Haggin St., 78210. Focus Audience: Steele.

Monday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m. (tentative): Green Elementary, 122 W. Whittier St., 78210. Focus Audience: Bonham, Green.

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m.: Gates Elementary, 510 Morningview Drive, 78220. Focus Audience: MLK, Miller, Gates, Carroll, Smith.

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m.: Pershing Elementary, 600 Sandmeyer St., 78208. Focus Audience: Pershing, Cameron, Washington.

Thursday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m. (tentative): Lamar Elementary, 201 Parland Place, 78209. Focus Audience: Lamar, Hawthorne.

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m.: Foster Elementary, 6718 Pecan Valley Drive, 78223. Focus Audience: Foster, Schenck, Ball, Highland Hills.

Thursday, Oct. 12, 6 p.m.: Highland Park Elementary, 635 Rigsby Ave., 78210. Focus Audience: Highland Park, Japhet, Highland Hills, Hot Wells.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.: Baskin Elementary, 630 Crestview Drive, 78201. Focus Audience: Baskin, Maverick.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m.: Huppertz Elementary, 247 Bangor Drive, 78228. Focus Audience: Huppertz, Woodlawn Hills, Fenwick.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m.: Storm Elementary, 435 Brady Blvd., 78207. Focus Audience: Storm, Sarah King, Barkley-Ruiz.

Thursday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m.: Twain Dual Language Academy, 2411 San Pedro Ave., 78212. Focus Audience: Twain, Gonzales.

Friday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m.: Riverside Park Elementary, 202 School St., 78210. Focus Audience: Riverside Park, Hillcrest, Japhet.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m.: Ogden Elementary, 2215 Leal St., 78207. Focus Audience: Ogden, Fenwick, Crockett.

Monday, Oct. 23, 6 p.m.: Nelson Early Childhood Education Center, 1014 Waverly Avenue, 78201. Focus Audience: Nelson.

Monday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m.: Tynan Early Childhood Education Center, 925 Gulf Street, 78202. Focus Audience: Tynan.

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m.: Forbes Elementary, 2630 Sally Gay Drive, 78223. Focus Audience: Forbes, Highland Hills, Ball.

Thursday, Nov. 2, 6 p.m.: Knox Early Childhood Education Center, 302 Tipton Avenue, 78204. Focus Audience: Knox.

More meetings are expected to be added. For more information, click here.

The school board plans to vote on the final recommendation package on Monday, Nov. 13.

