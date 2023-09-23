Teens taken into custody after holding man at gunpoint during robbery, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two teens were taken into custody after holding a man at gunpoint during a robbery on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of New Laredo Highway.

Police said the two teens held a 21-year-old man at gunpoint and fled from officers in a 2013 Dodge Charger.

The teens pulled over in the 1400 block of Vermont and then led a foot pursuit.

Officers took both 16-year-old boys into custody in the 1400 block of Chalmers without incident.

No injuries were reported in the incident.