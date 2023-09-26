Parents of murder victims unite to become one voice for justice

Loved ones of murder victims remembered those they lost and leaned on each other to honor the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims on Monday.

Dozens of photos of sons and daughters decorated the walls of University Methodist Church Monday night. They were the pictures of the loved ones senselessly murdered in our community.

Many of the victims’ lives were taken decades ago, but some were as recent as just a month ago. The parents say their lives were crushed by the profound trauma of losing their loved one.

Janie Edwards lost her only son, 20-year-old Issac Orosco, in 2016.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think of him,” she said.

And every parent in the room could agree. The pain of losing a child never leaves you. For many, it’s driving them to be a voice to find justice.

“We just give each other strength to get through another day, you know, because nobody wants to be a part of this club,” Edwards said.

Since the start of 2023, SAPD has been called to investigate 125 murders. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has been called to investigate eight this year.