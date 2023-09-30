Driver flees after crashing truck, leaving injured passenger behind, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A passenger is recovering after breaking his leg in a crash on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Quintana.

Police said for an unknown reason, the driver of a northbound Dodge Ram drove up a curb and struck a tree along the street.

The driver then fled the scene on foot, leaving behind the front passenger.

The passenger, a 27-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

SAPD says when the driver is found, they will face a charge of failure to stop and render aid - serious bodily injury.