Police asking for help finding shooter who killed 18-year-old at car club meet

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed 18-year-old Evan Mejia.

According to Crime Stoppers, Mejia was at a car club meet around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2022, at the corner of Dunton Street and Afcoms Way when an unknown person began shooting at him.

Mejia was pronounced dead.

Police said numerous people were in attendance when the shooting occurred but no one has come forward with additional information regarding the incident.

A previous KSAT report states that a man in his 40s was also injured during the shooting and tried to help Mejia but more shots were fired and he drove away to call for help.

Anyone with information that might help police identify and locate the shooter is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest for the murder. Calls and tips reported directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.