86º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Police asking for help finding shooter who killed 18-year-old at car club meet

Evan Mejia shot during car club meet on Oct. 16, 2022

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime Stoppers, San Antonio, Crime
Evan Mejia (Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed 18-year-old Evan Mejia.

According to Crime Stoppers, Mejia was at a car club meet around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2022, at the corner of Dunton Street and Afcoms Way when an unknown person began shooting at him.

Mejia was pronounced dead.

Police said numerous people were in attendance when the shooting occurred but no one has come forward with additional information regarding the incident.

A previous KSAT report states that a man in his 40s was also injured during the shooting and tried to help Mejia but more shots were fired and he drove away to call for help.

Anyone with information that might help police identify and locate the shooter is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest for the murder. Calls and tips reported directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

The family of a young father killed at a car club meetup on the Southwest Side said the 18-year-old had plans to get his life back on track to provide better support for his little girl.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email