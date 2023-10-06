US Veterans Affairs Dept. warns Pact Act scams on the rise

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is sounding the alarm for veterans to be vigilant against PACT Act scams.

President Joe Biden signed the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act into effect on Aug. 10, 2022. This significant law extends health care to veterans exposed to toxic substances.

While the PACT Act brings much-needed health care support to our veterans exposed to hazardous conditions, it has also attracted the attention of scammers looking to exploit this situation.

The VA says scammers have seen an opportunity and are preying on veterans with fraudulent schemes.

PACT Act-related scams are on the rise and targeting veterans to access their benefits or submit claims on their behalf through phishing, vishing and social media scams.

While some attempts may appear legitimate, veterans should remain cautious and verify the validity of any communication or request they receive.

The VA says there are ways to protect yourself and recognize some red flags.

Don’t provide personal, benefits, medical or financial details; check for “https://” at the start of website addresses online; and more importantly, federal agencies will not contact you unless you make a request.

The VA also recommends enabling multi-factor authentication on all accounts. Do not click on online ads or engage with suspicious social media channels, and work with veteran service providers you are already familiar with.

For veterans looking to apply for benefits, This website is the official source of PACT Act information.

The VA says to report suspected fraudulent activity, contact vaoighotline@va.gov or call 1-800-488-8244.